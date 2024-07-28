Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

