PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 7.3%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 275,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,058,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

