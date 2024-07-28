PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:PMT)

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

PMT stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

