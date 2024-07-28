Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Penumbra Price Performance
NYSE:PEN opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Transactions at Penumbra
In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
