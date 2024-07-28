PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $172.36 and last traded at $172.15. 717,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,493,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

