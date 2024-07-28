Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of PRFT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Perficient by 35.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 110,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 4,555.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

