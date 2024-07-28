Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Perimeter Solutions worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Pennant Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 399,409 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRM opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

