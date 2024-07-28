Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $218.00

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 66479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.72).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.19) to GBX 256 ($3.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($108,639.42). Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
