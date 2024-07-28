Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $218.00

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 66479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.72).

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.19) to GBX 256 ($3.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHLL

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 947.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($108,639.42). Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.