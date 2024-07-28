PFG Advisors Buys 2,681 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.