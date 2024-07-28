Pfizer (PFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.15-2.35 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.77 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

