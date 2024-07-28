PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.