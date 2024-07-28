Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $25.62 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.