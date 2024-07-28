Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Head to Head Survey

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Photronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $165.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Photronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.47 billion 1.74 $91.78 million $7.27 20.68 Photronics $885.01 million 1.83 $125.49 million $2.16 11.86

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.56% 18.10% 8.19% Photronics 15.14% 9.73% 8.21%

Summary

OSI Systems beats Photronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.