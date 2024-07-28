Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

