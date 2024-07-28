Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

