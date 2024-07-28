Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %

PINS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.