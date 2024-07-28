Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

