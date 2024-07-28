Piper Sandler Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $254.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

View Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $248.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $214.13 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.