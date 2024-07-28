Piper Sandler Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

