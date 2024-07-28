Piper Sandler Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $73.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

