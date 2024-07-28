Piper Sandler Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

