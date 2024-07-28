PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $128.11.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

