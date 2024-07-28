Plexus (LON:POS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 40,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 238,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Plexus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.38. The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.