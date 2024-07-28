Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of PII opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

