Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.05-11.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Up 3.3 %

Pool stock opened at $371.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

