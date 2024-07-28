Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 140,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 137,304 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.48.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Premier Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $937.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.