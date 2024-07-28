Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

