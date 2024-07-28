Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Review

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.20 million 38.01 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -8.67 CVRx $39.29 million 5.28 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.89

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 1 3.25 CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -386.63% -70.08% -53.76% CVRx -123.58% -66.05% -46.99%

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVRx beats Profound Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

