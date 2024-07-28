ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wabash National by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

