ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.76.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

