ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 659 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 222,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

