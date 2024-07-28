ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

