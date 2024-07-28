ProShare Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.