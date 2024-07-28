ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Five9 Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $46.76 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.