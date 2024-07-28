ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.
Five9 Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $46.76 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Five9
In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
