ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,409 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.