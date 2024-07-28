ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after buying an additional 904,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Stock Up 1.4 %

KN opened at $18.56 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.