ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 352,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

