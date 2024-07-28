ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAWZ opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.