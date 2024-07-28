ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $113.51

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.51, but opened at $119.63. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $116.42, with a volume of 78,189 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

