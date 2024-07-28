Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $74.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Wedbush upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

