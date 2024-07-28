Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.