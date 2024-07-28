Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

PROV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

