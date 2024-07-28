PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.