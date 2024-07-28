Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

PSA stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

