Public Storage (PSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.