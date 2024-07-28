Public Storage (PSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Public Storage stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
