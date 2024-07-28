Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Raised by Analyst

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.73 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

