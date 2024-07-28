Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Owens & Minor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OMI)

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

