Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

