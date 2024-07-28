Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

