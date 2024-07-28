Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WBS)

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.20 on Friday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,930 shares of company stock worth $562,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

